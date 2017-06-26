State investigating alleged attack leading to SNF resident's death
Georgia's health department has opened an investigation into an incident that led to a 98-year-old skilled nursing resident's death late last month. Resident Edna Warren died after suffering a broken leg from physical contact with Hakim Ogunkunle, a certified nursing assistant at Newnan Health and Rehabilitation in Newnan, GA.
