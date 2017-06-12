BBQ is food, not a party in your backyard
I can't believe I fell for it. Friends, who have transplanted themselves from "another part of the country," invited us over for "barbecue."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newnan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|food outlet on temple street sucks
|Fri
|the truth
|7
|Molestation suspect held without bond (Aug '15)
|Jun 16
|They r the sick ones
|2
|grandpa needs a fishing spot for his two grandkids
|Jun 13
|AWACS-MCC
|1
|Searching
|Jun 9
|Old friend
|1
|Injustice In Coweta County (Apr '06)
|Jun 6
|Madashell
|56
|Heritage Christian School is SCAM (Apr '13)
|Jun 2
|crusadersoldier
|37
|East Coweta High School (Aug '12)
|May 25
|Mother777
|9
Find what you want!
Search Newnan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC