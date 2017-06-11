11 year-old girls struck in face, thigh by stray bullets
Two young girls are hospitalized after they were struck by stray bullets while sitting inside their home in Coweta County on Sunday. The two 11 year-old girls, along with two others were inside the home on Reynolds Street in Newnan at around 11:30 p.m. when someone fired shots into the living room and kitchen of the residence.
