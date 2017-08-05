Weekly Arrest Reports
Franklin Police Chief, Kevin Hannah, has issued the following list of individuals arrested in the city of Franklin and their various charges: Michael Dwayne Farmer, 48, Pine Street, Carrollton, GA 30117, arrested on 05/08/17, charged with VGCSA, Dangerous Drugs, Driving License Suspended, and Driving While Unlicensed. Thomas Elbert Farmer Jr., 51, Hickey Road, Franklin, GA 30217, arrested on 05/08/17, charged with VGCSA, Dangerous Drugs, and No Seat Belt.
