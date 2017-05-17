Royal Run 5K and Fun Run in Downtown Newnan Saturday
Superheroes, kings, princes and princesses will flood downtown Newnan in a couple of weeks to raise awareness about pediatric cancer. Keris Kares will host its annual Royal Run on May 13 in downtown Newnan, with the support and help of Main Street Newnan and downtown merchants.
