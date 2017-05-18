R.M. "Mike" Williams
Mr. Mike Williams, age 70, of Griffin, a devoted husband, precious daddy, doting and loving grandfather and a compassionate servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at the Cancer Treatment Centers of American in Newnan, Georgia. Mr. Williams was born in Spalding County on March 6, 1947 to the late Joel Kelly Williams and the late Geraldine Callahan Williams Leach.
