Police trying to identify suspects in...

Police trying to identify suspects in Newnan gas station robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: MyFoxAtlanta

Police are trying to identify and find two suspects in connection with a gas station robbery in Newnan, according to Coweta County police. The robbery occurred early Monday morning just after midnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newnan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heritage Christian School is SCAM (Apr '13) 3 hr crusadersoldier 37
East Coweta High School (Aug '12) May 25 Mother777 9
russell arrington construction.. (Sep '15) May 17 redwinestan 6
News Newnan lawyer suspended for 6 months (Nov '14) May 16 AIPAC mohels 33
News Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... (Nov '16) May 16 yidfellas v USA 5
Finding someone to have sex with my husband (Sep '12) Apr '17 Bettle Bop 15
Producer Ryan Snow...Narcissistic Predator (Dec '14) Apr '17 Still at it 10
See all Newnan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newnan Forum Now

Newnan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newnan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Newnan, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,076 • Total comments across all topics: 281,468,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC