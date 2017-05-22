Margaret Burson Walker

Margaret Burson Walker

Mrs. Margaret E. Stephens Burson Walker, formerly of Tyus-Carrollton Road, Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at Hart Care Center in Hartwell, Georgia. Born on May 19, 1925, in Newnan, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late James Lewis Stephens and Sallie Hardegree Stephens.

