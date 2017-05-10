Judge recuses self from rock quarry case
The judge assigned to preside over a civil suit filed by a rock quarry developer and a property owner against the city of Douglasville has recused himself from the case. Douglas County Chief Superior Court Judge David Emerson issued the order recusing himself on April 20. No reason was cited in the court document.
