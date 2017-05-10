Judge recuses self from rock quarry case

Judge recuses self from rock quarry case

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

The judge assigned to preside over a civil suit filed by a rock quarry developer and a property owner against the city of Douglasville has recused himself from the case. Douglas County Chief Superior Court Judge David Emerson issued the order recusing himself on April 20. No reason was cited in the court document.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newnan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Finding someone to have sex with my husband (Sep '12) Apr 24 Bettle Bop 15
Producer Ryan Snow...Narcissistic Predator (Dec '14) Apr 23 Still at it 10
East Coweta High School (Aug '12) Apr 19 Jkeast 8
Review: Moreland Animal Hospital - Nicole Andre... (Jul '09) Apr 15 Courtney Merx 36
trying to contact Marvin an Patsy Turner Apr '17 djlt 2
Men who cheat need to be called out in Coweta C... Mar '17 blabberBish 5
News Newnan lawyer suspended for 6 months (Nov '14) Mar '17 lord balfour 32
See all Newnan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newnan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Coweta County was issued at May 10 at 3:22PM EDT

Newnan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newnan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Newnan, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,929,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC