Fourth suspect arrested in custody accused of killing teen
A fourth suspect is now in custody for his involvement in the shooting death of a 19 year old male victim in Newnan. Newnan Police arrested 24-year-old Andrew Mondre Wright and charged him with murder and violation of the Georgia street gang terrorism and prevention act.
