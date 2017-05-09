Alan Jackson Is Selling His Georgia Mansion for $6.4 Million [Photo Gallery]
Well, it's alright to be little bitty , but it's even better to be a huge star like Alan Jackson, who has listed his Clarkesville, Ga., mansion for a cool $6.4 million on Zillow . The lakefront home, which is approximately 150 miles northeast of Alan's hometown of Newnan, Ga., was built in 2008 and sits on 1.2 acres on Lake Burton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKHX-FM Atlanta.
Add your comments below
Newnan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding someone to have sex with my husband (Sep '12)
|Apr 24
|Bettle Bop
|15
|Producer Ryan Snow...Narcissistic Predator (Dec '14)
|Apr 23
|Still at it
|10
|East Coweta High School (Aug '12)
|Apr 19
|Jkeast
|8
|Review: Moreland Animal Hospital - Nicole Andre... (Jul '09)
|Apr 15
|Courtney Merx
|36
|trying to contact Marvin an Patsy Turner
|Apr '17
|djlt
|2
|Men who cheat need to be called out in Coweta C...
|Mar '17
|blabberBish
|5
|Newnan lawyer suspended for 6 months (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|lord balfour
|32
Find what you want!
Search Newnan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC