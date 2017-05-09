Alan Jackson Is Selling His Georgia Mansion for $6.4 Million [Photo Gallery]

Well, it's alright to be little bitty , but it's even better to be a huge star like Alan Jackson, who has listed his Clarkesville, Ga., mansion for a cool $6.4 million on Zillow . The lakefront home, which is approximately 150 miles northeast of Alan's hometown of Newnan, Ga., was built in 2008 and sits on 1.2 acres on Lake Burton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKHX-FM Atlanta.