Weekly Arrest Reports

Franklin Police Chief, Kevin Hannah, has issued the following list of individuals arrested in the city of Franklin and their various charges: Heard County Sheriff, Ross Henry, has issued the following list of individuals arrested in Heard County including their various charges: Christian Lee Daniel, 18, Hwy 34, Franklin, GA 30217, arrested on 04/21/2017, charged with Public Intoxication and Underage Alcohol. Richard Franklin Reese, III, 29, Brenda Allen Drive, Newnan, GA 30265, arrested on 04/23/2017, charged with DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane.

