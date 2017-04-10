Wayne Horsley
Wayne Horsley, age 71, of Carrollton passed away April 11, 2017. He was born November 29, 1945, in Carroll County, Georgia, to the late Roff Calvin Horsley and Essie Jane Allen Horsley.
