Special Olympics Masters Bowling Championships
Congratulations to Tonya Hull and Dennis Shaw! They competed recently in the Area 6 Masters Bowling Championships at Junction Lanes in Newnan, GA. Determined to bring home the gold, Dennis came prepared to win with his personal bowling ball and the bag which was given to him by the Candi, the manager at Junction Lanes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Heard Citizen.
Add your comments below
Newnan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trying to contact Marvin an Patsy Turner
|Apr 4
|djlt
|2
|Men who cheat need to be called out in Coweta C...
|Mar 30
|blabberBish
|5
|Newnan lawyer suspended for 6 months (Nov '14)
|Mar 25
|lord balfour
|32
|Section 8 house in summergrove-newnan ga (Feb '13)
|Mar 18
|taxpayer
|53
|food outlet on temple street sucks
|Mar 15
|The truth sucks d...
|3
|criminal mayorsI (Oct '11)
|Mar 14
|the truth
|2
|Jeff Chandler Resigned (May '14)
|Mar '17
|concernedmember2455
|1,289
Find what you want!
Search Newnan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC