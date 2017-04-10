Music 10 mins ago 4:03 p.m.Alan Jacks...

Music 10 mins ago 4:03 p.m.Alan Jackson to be inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame

A Grammy award-winning country music singer with deep roots in Georgia is officially being named to the Country Music Hall of Fame. USA TODAY and the Tennessean newspaper report that Alan Jackson is one of three musicians who were tapped to join the hall which includes the names of country music's most legendary musicians.

