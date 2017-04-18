Mrs. Sara Shirey Neal
She is survived by her devoted husband, James D. Neal; her loving children, Debbie Neal, Newnan, David Neal, Powder Springs, Angie Brown, Hogansville; her best friend and sister Gail Thrash of Hogansville; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She loved gardening, fishing and traveling; but her passion was spending time with her family.
