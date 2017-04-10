Legal expert: Quarry developer stands...

Legal expert: Quarry developer stands a chance in lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Rock and foliage can both be seen in this photo of Cedar Mountain in the area where a developer is suing the city of Douglasville to build a rock quarry. It should be at least several months before a decision is reached in a court case pitting a would-be rock quarry developer against the city of Douglasville, but a law professor says the developer stands a decent shot of winning the courtroom showdown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newnan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Moreland Animal Hospital - Nicole Andre... (Jul '09) Sat Courtney Merx 36
trying to contact Marvin an Patsy Turner Apr 4 djlt 2
Men who cheat need to be called out in Coweta C... Mar 30 blabberBish 5
News Newnan lawyer suspended for 6 months (Nov '14) Mar 25 lord balfour 32
Section 8 house in summergrove-newnan ga (Feb '13) Mar 18 taxpayer 53
food outlet on temple street sucks Mar '17 The truth sucks d... 3
criminal mayorsI (Oct '11) Mar '17 the truth 2
See all Newnan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newnan Forum Now

Newnan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newnan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Newnan, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,330 • Total comments across all topics: 280,360,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC