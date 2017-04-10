Legal expert: Quarry developer stands a chance in lawsuit
Rock and foliage can both be seen in this photo of Cedar Mountain in the area where a developer is suing the city of Douglasville to build a rock quarry. It should be at least several months before a decision is reached in a court case pitting a would-be rock quarry developer against the city of Douglasville, but a law professor says the developer stands a decent shot of winning the courtroom showdown.
