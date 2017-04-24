Artcraft Label, Polymount, and Heritage Envelopes Capture FTA 2017 Sustainability Excellence Award
APRIL 30, 2017 - Flexographic Technical Association is proud to announce the recipients of the 2017 FTA Sustainability Excellence Award. This award is given to companies for exceptional efforts in developing innovative, processes, products and management approaches that have had a positive impact on the three mainstays of sustainability - people, planet and profit.
