Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed, Don Schlitz to join Hall of Fame
Country star Alan Jackson, actor-singer-guitarist Jerry Reed and songwriter Don Schlitz will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame later this year. Their selection was announced Wednesday.
