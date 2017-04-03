Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed, Don Schlitz...

Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed, Don Schlitz to join Hall of Fame

Read more: Daily Times

Country star Alan Jackson, actor-singer-guitarist Jerry Reed and songwriter Don Schlitz will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame later this year. Their selection was announced Wednesday.

