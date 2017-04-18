Abby's Closet: A place for inspiration at local schools
Natalie Bacho and her family endured unspeakable on Christmas Day in 2012 when they lost their beloved daughter Abigail following a two-vehicle accident involving a distracted teen driver. Mrs. Bacho and her husband created the Abby's Angels Foundation a few months after their daughter's death to honor Abby's memory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Heard Citizen.
Add your comments below
Newnan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Coweta High School (Aug '12)
|14 hr
|Jkeast
|8
|Review: Moreland Animal Hospital - Nicole Andre... (Jul '09)
|Apr 15
|Courtney Merx
|36
|trying to contact Marvin an Patsy Turner
|Apr 4
|djlt
|2
|Men who cheat need to be called out in Coweta C...
|Mar 30
|blabberBish
|5
|Newnan lawyer suspended for 6 months (Nov '14)
|Mar 25
|lord balfour
|32
|Section 8 house in summergrove-newnan ga (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|taxpayer
|53
|food outlet on temple street sucks
|Mar '17
|The truth sucks d...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newnan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC