Abby's Closet: A place for inspiration at local schools

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: The Heard Citizen

Natalie Bacho and her family endured unspeakable on Christmas Day in 2012 when they lost their beloved daughter Abigail following a two-vehicle accident involving a distracted teen driver. Mrs. Bacho and her husband created the Abby's Angels Foundation a few months after their daughter's death to honor Abby's memory.

