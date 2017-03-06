Pita Mediterranean Street Food restau...

Pita Mediterranean Street Food restaurant nears its Columbus debut

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A restaurant serving Mediterranean-style food that includes variety of gyros, falafel, pita bread, wraps, kabobs, hummus and salads is about three weeks from opening in Columbus. Pita Mediterranean Street Food is preparing for its debut at 6600 Whittlesey Blvd., in the Columbus Park Crossing area, by March 24 or 25, the Peachtree City, Ga.-based chain's founder, Nour Rabai, said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newnan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Freedom Foundation in Peachtree City (Nov '09) Mon Concerned and Scared 110
News Newnan lawyer suspended for 6 months (Nov '14) Mar 2 stalk this 30
Finding someone to have sex with my husband (Sep '12) Feb 25 jim crow PULTE 14
Review: Connie's Education Station (Apr '15) Feb 23 jenniethompson1018 2
timothy jones aka brian Feb 17 Friendofbarnworkera 3
News Injustice In Coweta County (Apr '06) Feb 11 Go Blue Forever 55
Section 8 house in summergrove-newnan ga (Feb '13) Feb 10 Marsha hall 51
See all Newnan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newnan Forum Now

Newnan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newnan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Newnan, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,262 • Total comments across all topics: 279,386,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC