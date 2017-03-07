Newnan Theatre Opens World-Renown Musical GODSPELL
Newnan Theatre Company is proud to announce the opening of Godspell , the world-renown musical by Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak , on March 9 and running through March 19. The musical is based on the Gospel According to Matthew. The best-known song from the show, Day By Day , holds the honor of being one of only a few Broadway musical songs to reach the Billboard pop singles chart when it reached #13 in the summer of 1972.
