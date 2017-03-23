Nearly 30 vehicle break-ins reported at fire stations
CBS46 has been reporting on a disturbing trend for months involving firefighters busy saving the lives of others being targeted by criminals. We've reported on guns belonging to firefighters being stolen out of their personal vehicles across metro Atlanta, and it just happened again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newnan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Section 8 house in summergrove-newnan ga (Feb '13)
|Mar 18
|taxpayer
|53
|Men who cheat need to be called out in Coweta C...
|Mar 17
|blabberBish
|3
|food outlet on temple street sucks
|Mar 15
|The truth sucks d...
|3
|criminal mayorsI (Oct '11)
|Mar 14
|the truth
|2
|Jeff Chandler Resigned (May '14)
|Mar 9
|concernedmember2455
|1,289
|The Freedom Foundation in Peachtree City (Nov '09)
|Mar 6
|Concerned and Scared
|110
|Newnan lawyer suspended for 6 months (Nov '14)
|Mar 2
|stalk this
|30
Find what you want!
Search Newnan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC