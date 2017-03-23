Nearly 30 vehicle break-ins reported ...

Nearly 30 vehicle break-ins reported at fire stations

CBS46 has been reporting on a disturbing trend for months involving firefighters busy saving the lives of others being targeted by criminals. We've reported on guns belonging to firefighters being stolen out of their personal vehicles across metro Atlanta, and it just happened again.

