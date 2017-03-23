Georgia man head-butted infant daught...

Georgia man head-butted infant daughter, investigators say

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Fox News

Corey Allen Booth remains in the Coweta County Jail without bond facing numerous charges for what investigators said is a most unusual head injury to such a young child. Deputies arrested the Booth this past weekend after he and his wife brought their infant daughter to a Newnan pediatrician.

