Developer suing city over quarry rezo...

Developer suing city over quarry rezoning

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

The preservation of rare and unique ecological finds in the Cedar Mountain area in what has been the center of a zoning battle to turn the property into a rock quarry is the topic of a meeting this weekend. The public is invited to join a group of citizens who are interested in preserving what has been described as the "rare, complex and unique attributes" of Cedar Mountain, located in northwest Douglas County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newnan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Section 8 house in summergrove-newnan ga (Feb '13) Mar 18 taxpayer 53
Men who cheat need to be called out in Coweta C... Mar 17 blabberBish 3
food outlet on temple street sucks Mar 15 The truth sucks d... 3
criminal mayorsI (Oct '11) Mar 14 the truth 2
Jeff Chandler Resigned (May '14) Mar 9 concernedmember2455 1,289
The Freedom Foundation in Peachtree City (Nov '09) Mar 6 Concerned and Scared 110
News Newnan lawyer suspended for 6 months (Nov '14) Mar 2 stalk this 30
See all Newnan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newnan Forum Now

Newnan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newnan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Newnan, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,872 • Total comments across all topics: 279,768,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC