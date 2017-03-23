Branding Carrollton: Residents speak
While there are several factors that set Carrollton apart as a "unique place with a small town vibe" and attract people who want to live, work and play here, city officials are being asked to consider public transportation, ethnic and healthy dining options, and a bowling alley or laser tag arena for a teen/youth social scene. Those are the results of a city branding study by Maggie Worth of Wheat Germ LLC and April Saunders of Cre8minds that was presented during Wednesday's work session of the Carrollton City Council.
