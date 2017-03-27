2 homeschooled students among six receiving a Presidential Scholarship at LaGrange College
According to a report on the school website, the top honor, the Presidential Learning and Living Scholarship, is awarded annually to a male and female applicant, and provides full tuition, fees, room and board. Amy Channell, a home-schooled student from LaGrange, and Kyle Hildebrand of Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Ga., earned the top prize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Newnan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men who cheat need to be called out in Coweta C...
|Thu
|blabberBish
|5
|Newnan lawyer suspended for 6 months (Nov '14)
|Mar 25
|lord balfour
|32
|Section 8 house in summergrove-newnan ga (Feb '13)
|Mar 18
|taxpayer
|53
|food outlet on temple street sucks
|Mar 15
|The truth sucks d...
|3
|criminal mayorsI (Oct '11)
|Mar 14
|the truth
|2
|Jeff Chandler Resigned (May '14)
|Mar 9
|concernedmember2455
|1,289
|The Freedom Foundation in Peachtree City (Nov '09)
|Mar 6
|Concerned and Scared
|110
Find what you want!
Search Newnan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC