2 homeschooled students among six receiving a Presidential Scholarship at LaGrange College

According to a report on the school website, the top honor, the Presidential Learning and Living Scholarship, is awarded annually to a male and female applicant, and provides full tuition, fees, room and board. Amy Channell, a home-schooled student from LaGrange, and Kyle Hildebrand of Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Ga., earned the top prize.

