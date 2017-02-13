Two-year-old boy shoots his sister, 11, in the leg
Two-year-old boy shoots his sister, 11, in the leg in the middle of a restaurant using their mother's gun An 11-year-old girl was injured after her brother, aged two, accidentally fired their mother's gun in the middle of a restaurant. She was shot in the leg in the Number 1 Buffet in Newnan, Georgia, and police are now investigating how it happened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Newnan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Injustice In Coweta County (Apr '06)
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|55
|Section 8 house in summergrove-newnan ga (Feb '13)
|Feb 10
|Marsha hall
|51
|russell arrington construction.. (Sep '15)
|Feb 6
|Anonymous
|5
|Finding someone to have sex with my husband (Sep '12)
|Feb 1
|lavon affair
|13
|psychopath running loose in Newnan, Ga
|Jan 30
|Lannie
|2
|Severe weather, tornadoes possible in Chattahoo...
|Jan 25
|The Real GJ Zod
|42
|Newnan lawyer suspended for 6 months (Nov '14)
|Jan 17
|indictTomPRICE
|28
Find what you want!
Search Newnan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC