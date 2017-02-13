Two-year-old boy shoots his sister, 1...

Two-year-old boy shoots his sister, 11, in the leg

Read more: Daily Mail

Two-year-old boy shoots his sister, 11, in the leg in the middle of a restaurant using their mother's gun An 11-year-old girl was injured after her brother, aged two, accidentally fired their mother's gun in the middle of a restaurant. She was shot in the leg in the Number 1 Buffet in Newnan, Georgia, and police are now investigating how it happened.

