Police: Man arrested for threatening Newnan school, staff member
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newnan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Injustice In Coweta County (Apr '06)
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|55
|Section 8 house in summergrove-newnan ga (Feb '13)
|Feb 10
|Marsha hall
|51
|russell arrington construction.. (Sep '15)
|Feb 6
|Anonymous
|5
|Finding someone to have sex with my husband (Sep '12)
|Feb 1
|lavon affair
|13
|psychopath running loose in Newnan, Ga
|Jan 30
|Lannie
|2
|Severe weather, tornadoes possible in Chattahoo...
|Jan 25
|The Real GJ Zod
|42
|Newnan lawyer suspended for 6 months (Nov '14)
|Jan 17
|indictTomPRICE
|28
Find what you want!
Search Newnan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC