Newnan man jailed after high speed chase ends near Franklin

A Newnan man is in jail in Coweta County after leading authorities on a high-speed chase that began near Powers Crossroads early Tuesday morning. Enoch Buster Simmons, 26, is facing several charges including reckless driving, attempting to elude police and theft by receiving stolen property, according to Chief Deputy James Yarbrough with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

