Need a ride? Lyft launches in Columbus, following Uber into market

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Ride-sharing service Lyft has launched in the Columbus market, matching those seeking a ride with those offering them, for a fee. Lyft's entrance into the city follows Uber's debut last September.

