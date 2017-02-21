Mixed-Use Project Containing Self-Sto...

Mixed-Use Project Containing Self-Storage Approved for Newnan, GA

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners last week approved the development of a mixed-use property in Newnan, Ga., that will include self-storage. The board voted on Feb. 21 to rezone a 10-acre tract on Georgia State Route 16, just west of the Senoia, Ga., city limits.

