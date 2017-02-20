Masterworks Chorale to Honor Don Nixon This March

In 2004, Masterworks Chorale celebrated the opening of Coweta County's Centre for the Performing and Visual Arts. Now, 13 years later, on March 26, Masterworks is again marking a milestone in the life of the Centre with a concert entitled "A Musical Tribute to the Vision of Donald W. Nixon," the late Director and the man behind the founding and success of Coweta County's priceless jewel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.