From Board Op To PD

That was the path for Blaine Jackson who has just been named Program Director for iHeart's Country outlet WLUB The Bull and WLUB HD2 The Bull Icons in Augusta. Jackson joined iHeart in 2010 as a part time board operator for the cluster of stations in Macon.

