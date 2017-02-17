Former Douglas & Lomason CEO, chairman dies at age 82
Harry A. Lomason II is being remembered as much more than the former chairman and CEO of the Douglas & Lomason Co., an industry that put Carroll County on the automobile manufacturing map when his father brought it from Detroit to Georgia in the 1950s. Lomason's daughters said Monday that even though he was a very active 82-year-old who recently drove a few weeks ago from Detroit to Florida to see a grandchild graduate college, his death on Sunday came unexpectedly.
