Coweta County school closes after sta...

Coweta County school closes after staff member threatened

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Classes were canceled on Friday at an elementary school in Coweta County after a staff member received several threats online and on voicemail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newnan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Injustice In Coweta County (Apr '06) Tue Lady In Black 53
russell arrington construction.. (Sep '15) Feb 6 Anonymous 5
Section 8 house in summergrove-newnan ga (Feb '13) Feb 6 Nikeisha Brown 50
Finding someone to have sex with my husband (Sep '12) Feb 1 lavon affair 13
psychopath running loose in Newnan, Ga Jan 30 Lannie 2
News Severe weather, tornadoes possible in Chattahoo... Jan 25 The Real GJ Zod 42
News Newnan lawyer suspended for 6 months (Nov '14) Jan 17 indictTomPRICE 28
See all Newnan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newnan Forum Now

Newnan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newnan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Newnan, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,731 • Total comments across all topics: 278,700,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC