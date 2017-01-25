What's the outlook for Columbus' economy in 2017?
William R. "Billy" Blanchard, partner and board member of Jordan-Blanchard Capital, gave Monday the forecast for Columbus' economy in 2017 during a Georgia Economic Outlook luncheon at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus, Ga. Go to Tony Adams' story at www.ledger-enquirer.com for more detailed reporting from the luncheon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Newnan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Severe weather, tornadoes possible in Chattahoo...
|13 hr
|captain pudd
|51
|Newnan lawyer suspended for 6 months (Nov '14)
|Jan 17
|indictTomPRICE
|28
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Jan 17
|indictTomPRICE
|4
|i'm new to Newnan GA... where does everyone han... (Jul '10)
|Jan 16
|blam
|27
|David Bebout Supplying Phony Letters of Intent (Dec '10)
|Jan 13
|Mexico
|55
|psychopath running loose in Newnan, Ga
|Jan 8
|Maria J
|1
|Grantville Police (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|OLD COP
|113
Find what you want!
Search Newnan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC