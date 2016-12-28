Weekly Arrest Reports

Franklin Police Chief, Kevin Hannah, has issued the following list of individuals arrested in the city of Franklin and their various charges: Heard County Sheriff, Ross Henry, has issued the following list of individuals arrested in Heard County including their various charges: Johnny Tucker, 54, Mulberry Street, Roanoke, AL 36274, arrested on 12/28/2016 by GSP, charged with Driving on Suspended License. Kevin Allen Cook, 40, Earl North Road, Newnan, GA 30263, arrested on 12/28/2016 by GSP, charged with Driving on Suspended License.

