Weekly Arrest Reports
Franklin Police Chief, Kevin Hannah, has issued the following list of individuals arrested in the city of Franklin and their various charges: David Evan Smallwood, 30, Hoot Owl Hollow, Newnan, GA 30263, arrested on 01/21/2017, charged with Driving on Suspended License. Kellee Virginia Arrington, 33, County Road 39, Woodland, AL 36280, arrested on 01/25/2017, charged with Failure to Appear.
