Weekly Arrest Reports

Franklin Police Chief, Kevin Hannah, has issued the following list of individuals arrested in the city of Franklin and their various charges: Terrence Maurice Truitt, 38, Belk Road, Newnan, GA 30263, arrested on 01/08/2017, charged with Driving on Suspended License, Driving While Unlicensed, Obstruction of an Officer and Too Fast for Conditions. Andrew James Harrington, 31, Sue River Drive, Franklin, GA 30217, arrested on 01/11/2017, charged with Driving on Suspended License and Driving While Unlicensed.

