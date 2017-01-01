Waffle House Waitress Who Pulled Gun On Robbers, Fired From Job

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that on 01-01-2017 that three men walked into a Waffle House restaurant about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, on Highway 29 in Newnan sat down and ordered a meal. About 45 minutes later, one of the men walked over to the counter and presented a note threatening to shoot everyone inside if he didn't get "all of the money."

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.