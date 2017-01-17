Sherman Lee Hendrix
Mr. Hendrix was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on February 12, 1951, the son of the late James Elmer Hendrix Sr. and Ruth Weldon Hendrix. During his working career he worked at D&L and was a member of Eureka Baptist Church community.
