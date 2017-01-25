Newnan Theatre Company Presents One S...

Newnan Theatre Company Presents One Slight Hitch

Wednesday Jan 25

Newnan Theatre Company invites you to the wedding of the century when they open the new year with comedian Lewis Black 's play, One Slight Hitch in their Black Box arena. Most people probably know Black for his bombastic comedy rants on Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Jon Stewart , however Black first made his name in New York as Playwright in Residence for the West Bank Caf Downstairs Theatre Bar in New York City .

