Need free tax return preparation? Herea s where to find it

Columbus-area residents in need of help with preparing their income tax returns - but don't have the extra cash to get it done professionally - can turn to Goodwill of the Southern Rivers starting next week for free assistance. The organization said Wednesday it will begin its annual free tax preparation service starting next Tuesday at its Goodwill Columbus Career Center located at 2601 Cross Country Drive, Suite A. The no-charge tax assistance is available to those earning $54,000 or less a year.

