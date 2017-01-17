Nashville Notes

A lan Jackson 's mother, Mrs. Ruth Jackson , died Saturday morning at her home in Newnan, Georgia, at the age of 86. Known as "Mama Ruth," she leaves behind Alan and his four siblings, as well as a dozen grandchildren and nine great-grandkids. Alan's father, Eugene "Daddy Gene" Jackson , passed away 17 years ago, in January of 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.