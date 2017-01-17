Missing Person Alert in Coweta County
Lofthouse is described as being approximately 5'02" and 110 lbs with red hair and blue eyes. She is also described as having several tattoos, including a rose on her left forearm.
Read more at The Heard Citizen.
