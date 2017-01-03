Gun-toting Waffle House waitress fired after firing shots during robbery
Police are looking for three suspects accused of robbing a Waffle House location in Coweta County and allegedly threatening to shoot everyone inside the restaurant. The robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. early Thursday morning at the restaurant on Highway 29 in Newnan.
