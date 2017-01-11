Funeral and Visitation Services Annou...

Funeral and Visitation Services Announced for Ruth Jackson, Mother of Alan Jackson

Family and friends will come together to remember the life and love of Ruth Jackson-mother of country icon Alan Jackson-during funeral and visitation services on Thursday . Mama Ruth, as she was affectionately known, died peacefully at her home in Newnan, Ga., on Jan. 7 at the age of 86 .

