Funeral and Visitation Services Announced for Ruth Jackson, Mother of Alan Jackson
Family and friends will come together to remember the life and love of Ruth Jackson-mother of country icon Alan Jackson-during funeral and visitation services on Thursday . Mama Ruth, as she was affectionately known, died peacefully at her home in Newnan, Ga., on Jan. 7 at the age of 86 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.
Add your comments below
Newnan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i'm new to Newnan GA... where does everyone han... (Jul '10)
|Mon
|Jeani
|26
|psychopath running loose in Newnan, Ga
|Sun
|Maria J
|1
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Jan 3
|trumans treason
|3
|Newnan lawyer suspended for 6 months (Nov '14)
|Jan 3
|cost of israel
|27
|Grantville Police (Dec '09)
|Dec 16
|OLD COP
|113
|The Peachtree City golf cart war: Gas vs. electric (Aug '10)
|Dec 14
|Mr blair
|2
|Online Coweta
|Dec '16
|lance1391
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newnan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC