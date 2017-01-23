Delta Community Credit Union celebrates branch's 10th anniversary
From left are Delta Community Credit Union Assistant Vice President of Branch Delivery Tanika Green, Mount Zion Branch Manager Nahomi Rodriguez, Newnan Branch Manager David Harris and Member Service Agent Deborah Elias, who has worked at the Mount Zion Branch since it opened in 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newnan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Severe weather, tornadoes possible in Chattahoo...
|5 hr
|Sky Bach
|49
|Newnan lawyer suspended for 6 months (Nov '14)
|Jan 17
|indictTomPRICE
|28
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Jan 17
|indictTomPRICE
|4
|i'm new to Newnan GA... where does everyone han... (Jul '10)
|Jan 16
|blam
|27
|David Bebout Supplying Phony Letters of Intent (Dec '10)
|Jan 13
|Mexico
|55
|psychopath running loose in Newnan, Ga
|Jan 8
|Maria J
|1
|Grantville Police (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|OLD COP
|113
Find what you want!
Search Newnan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC