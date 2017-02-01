Charles Eugene Crubaugh
Mr. Charles Eugene Crubaugh, age 60, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017. He was born June 28, 1956, in Newnan, the son of the late Mr. John Charles Crubaugh and the late Mrs. Shelvy Cosby Thornton.
